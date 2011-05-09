Dinner Off Turner Movie Menu

RELATED: Turner Puts Its Upfronts in ContextRELATED: Conan Sales Go Digital

Turner Broadcasting is winding down its long-running movie franchises “Dinner and a Movie,” “Movie and a Makeover” and “MovieExtra,” which created simple ways for advertisers to sponsor theatrical films on TV.



Turner will be selling two new hosted movie showcases during this year’s upfront. Both launch in the fourth quarter and will be part of its inContext umbrella. They will also feature online components to provide cross-platform opportunities for sponsors.



One showcase is called “Very Funny News,” composed of one- to two-minute segments set to air surrounding TBS films on Friday and Sunday nights. The segments, which will also appear during Conan, will feature comedians, sitcoms, movies and humor from the Web. Online, VeryFunnyNews.com will be a source for comedy-based news.



Experts on Turner’s “Trends With Benefits” will provide insights and advice on trends relevant to the TBS audience. These segments are set to air on Saturdays. Meanwhile, a TrendswithBenefits.com blog will provide snackable content and social media commentary focusing on trends from that week’s show.