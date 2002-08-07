Dingell wins Detroit primary

Rep. John Dingell, the ranking Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce

Committee, won his hotly contested suburban Detroit primary Tuesday, all but

assuring he will return to Congress next term.

Dingell is widely expected to beat his Republican opponent this fall.

His victory also is a win for most media companies, which feared a Dingell

loss would place Rep. Henry Waxman in line to lead the committee's Democrats,

perhaps as chairman if the party takes the House in the November election.

Dingell took 59 percent of the vote in his race against Lynne Rivers.

The 75-year-old Dingell is the longest serving member of the House.

Media companies contributed more than $40,000 to

his campaign.

While Dingell has generally had good relations with media companies, Waxman

is a frequent industry critic.

AT&T, however, backed Waxman because Dingell often

sides in regional phone companies in disputes with the long-distance giant.