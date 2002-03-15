Dingell to receive NAB award

Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.) will receive the 'Grover Cobb Award' at the

National Association of Broadcasters' NAB 2002 in Las Vegas Sunday, April 7.

The NAB gives the award -- named after the association's senior executive

vice president in the 1970s -- to a 'broadcaster or public official who

demonstrates unusual dedication to improving broadcasting's relationship with

the federal government.'

Dingell, top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, is well

acquainted with broadcasters' issues and often serves as an advocate and advisor

to broadcasters within the House of Representatives.

Dingell was elected to office in 1955, and he is the longest-serving member

in the House. He was chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee -- a

position now held by Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) -- from 1981 until 1995, when the

Democrats lost control of the House.

The next morning, Dingell will join nine other members of Congress on a

congressional breakfast panel: Sen. Conrad Burns (R-Mont.), House Energy and

Commerce Committee vice chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Sen. Michael Crapo

(R-Idaho), Rep. Gene Green (D-Texas), Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), Rep. George

Radanovich (R-Calif.), House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Sensenbrenner

(R-Wis.), Rep. Lee Terry (R-Neb.) and Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.). ABC News

correspondent John Cochran will moderate.

Later that day, 12 congressional staffers will discuss broadcasters' issues

and the legislative process.