Dingell to receive NAB award
Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.) will receive the 'Grover Cobb Award' at the
National Association of Broadcasters' NAB 2002 in Las Vegas Sunday, April 7.
The NAB gives the award -- named after the association's senior executive
vice president in the 1970s -- to a 'broadcaster or public official who
demonstrates unusual dedication to improving broadcasting's relationship with
the federal government.'
Dingell, top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, is well
acquainted with broadcasters' issues and often serves as an advocate and advisor
to broadcasters within the House of Representatives.
Dingell was elected to office in 1955, and he is the longest-serving member
in the House. He was chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee -- a
position now held by Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) -- from 1981 until 1995, when the
Democrats lost control of the House.
The next morning, Dingell will join nine other members of Congress on a
congressional breakfast panel: Sen. Conrad Burns (R-Mont.), House Energy and
Commerce Committee vice chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Sen. Michael Crapo
(R-Idaho), Rep. Gene Green (D-Texas), Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), Rep. George
Radanovich (R-Calif.), House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Sensenbrenner
(R-Wis.), Rep. Lee Terry (R-Neb.) and Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.). ABC News
correspondent John Cochran will moderate.
Later that day, 12 congressional staffers will discuss broadcasters' issues
and the legislative process.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.