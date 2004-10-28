Dingell Questions Pappas Contribution

House Commerce Committee ranking member John Dingell (D-Mich.) is planning to send a letter to the Federal Communications Commission Thursday expressing his concerns over Pappas Telecasting Cos.' donation of time primarily to Republican candidates in California.

According to California law, the broadcaster is allowed to make political contributions in the form of in-kind ad time, which it made available to a dozen Republican campaign organizations and five Democrat.

Some opposing candidates in the races targeted asked for equal time, but since it is ad time, Pappas is only required to offer them the opportunity to buy time at the lowest unit rate.

Anti-conolidation activist group Free Press lambasted Pappas over the contribution of spectrum for political purposes. Pappas defends the move, pointing out that its executives have contributed to both parties.