Dingell picks new telecom staffer

Gregg Rothschild, telecommunications aide to Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.), is moving to the

other side of Capitol Hill to become chief telecommunications and media adviser

to Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.), the Energy and Commerce Committee's top

Democrat.

Rothschild replaces Andrew Levin, who was named Clear Channel Communications Inc.'s Washington, D.C.,

lobbyist in November.

Rothschild begins his new job Jan. 21.