Dingell picks new telecom staffer
Gregg Rothschild, telecommunications aide to Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.), is moving to the
other side of Capitol Hill to become chief telecommunications and media adviser
to Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.), the Energy and Commerce Committee's top
Democrat.
Rothschild replaces Andrew Levin, who was named Clear Channel Communications Inc.'s Washington, D.C.,
lobbyist in November.
Rothschild begins his new job Jan. 21.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.