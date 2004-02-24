Dingell, Nets Prep for Indecency Meeting

Senior House Telecommunications Subcommittee Democrat John Dingell is scheduled to meet with some of the network heads Wednesday in advance of his hearing on indecency.

Michigan's Dingell called for the Thursday hearing after only Viacom President Mel Karmazin appeared at the last indecency hearing Feb. 11, to which all the networks had been invited. All the missing net heads cited scheduling conflicts-there were quarterly earnings announcements for all three.

Still, Dingell was said to be considering subpoenaing network witnesses if they didn’t show this time.

It’s not clear which network people Dingell will be talking with individually, but it will likely be from the list released today of industry witnesses who have agreed to be grilled.

On the list: ABC TV President Alex Wallau; Alan Wurtzel, president, research and media development, NBC; Gail Berman, president of entertainment, Fox Broadcasting; Bud Paxson, chairman, Paxson Communications; Harry Pappas, chairman, Pappas Telecasting; John Hogan, president/CEO, Clear Channel.