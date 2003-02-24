Dingell: Local stations should 'raise the bar'

Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.) praised the 35 percent cap on TV-household reach for

preserving local programming, but broadcasters must do more to convince others

in Washington, the ranking Democrat of the House Energy and Commerce Committee

said at the National Association of Broadcasters' state leadership conference

Monday.

Specifically, affiliates and independents should "raise the bar" by producing

more local programming to differentiate themselves from the increasingly

"homogenized" programming of the networks.

"I would urge you not to rest on your laurels," he added. "Eternal vigilance

here in Washington and careful service to the communities you serve will be two

important instruments in maintaining your place in the

economy."