Dingell: Local stations should 'raise the bar'
Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.) praised the 35 percent cap on TV-household reach for
preserving local programming, but broadcasters must do more to convince others
in Washington, the ranking Democrat of the House Energy and Commerce Committee
said at the National Association of Broadcasters' state leadership conference
Monday.
Specifically, affiliates and independents should "raise the bar" by producing
more local programming to differentiate themselves from the increasingly
"homogenized" programming of the networks.
"I would urge you not to rest on your laurels," he added. "Eternal vigilance
here in Washington and careful service to the communities you serve will be two
important instruments in maintaining your place in the
economy."
