Dinero for Dora & Co.

Nickelodeon is wooing advertisers to use a piece of their Spanish-language budgets on Nick. The pitch? Most Hispanic kids in the U.S. live either in bilingual or English-language-dominant households. Nick has three shows with Hispanic leads-Dora the Explorer, The BrothersGarcia and Taina. The first advertiser to nibble was Chucky Cheese, from which Nick got its first-ever bilingual ad.