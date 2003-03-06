Dimling rates NAB, BEA

Nielsen Media Research chairman and former National Association of Broadcasters research-department head John Dimling will receive the "Hugh Malcolm Beville Award" from

the NAB and the Broadcast Education Association.

The award, for contributions to the field of audience research, will be given

out April 4 at the BEA Annual Convention in Las Vegas.

Dimling's other postings have included planning and analysis for the

Corporation for Public Broadcasting and heading up the Electronic Media Rating

Council.

He has been with Nielsen since 1985.