Dimling rates NAB, BEA
Nielsen Media Research chairman and former National Association of Broadcasters research-department head John Dimling will receive the "Hugh Malcolm Beville Award" from
the NAB and the Broadcast Education Association.
The award, for contributions to the field of audience research, will be given
out April 4 at the BEA Annual Convention in Las Vegas.
Dimling's other postings have included planning and analysis for the
Corporation for Public Broadcasting and heading up the Electronic Media Rating
Council.
He has been with Nielsen since 1985.
