DILLER TRIMS US HOLDINGS
USA Networks Chairman Barry Diller sliced his investment in the company, exercising options for 1.8 million shares and selling them. The gross proceeds come to around $36 million. The sales represent about 3.5% of Diller's stock and options holdings.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.