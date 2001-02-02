Diller designing new cable net

Having been shut out of his two-year-long campaign to get his hands on Rainbow Media's entertainment networks, Barry Diller said he's got no problems pursuing plan B, which his exploiting what he's already got.

Diller said late Thursday that he may start another cable network that would rely in part on the owned and license theatrical movies he has from Universal, USA Films plus made-for-TV flick from USA Network's library.

Also, he's got the Trio and Newsworld networks, ventures started by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. He plans to turn Trio, in particular, into an artsy pop culture network, "We've got plenty of work to do to build our trio and newsworld services," Diller said, adding, "We didn't say life begins and ends with any one acquisitions." - John Higgins