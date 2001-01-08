Diller: A-B-C-ya Later

Although USA Networks ultimately struck a deal to sell its stations to Univision for $1.1 billion, USA came very close to putting those stations in a joint venture with ABC, sources confirm. Under that scenario, ABC would have managed the venture, which would have created five duopolies. But when Univision offered $1.1 billion for USA's 13 stations, it was too good a deal for Diller to pass up. ABC is still in the hunt for stations.