Diller: Aereo Means Local TV For Everyone

Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive of IAC, was the first honoree to speak at the 11th annual Giants of Broadcasting event, sponsored by the Library of American Broadcasting, at Gotham Hall in NYC Oct. 16.

"[It's funny that] I get this honor when many people in this room are suing me," Diller said, in reference to Aereo, the company backed by Diller, and its current legal battles with broadcasters.

"I'm not going to litigate," Diller said. "I've always believed broadcasters should have a second revenue stream…People that can't afford cable or satellite — there is a clear provision that broadcasters offer their signal directly. That's really what we are trying to do."

Diller also called local TV, "the last one standing — standing forever," in the media world, and said TV stations were "one of the great buys."

Other Giants of Broadcasting inductees include: Anne Sweeney, president of Disney/ABC Television Group; Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! Host; Morley Safer, 60 Minutes correspondent; Dick Cavett, talk show legend; Jeff Smulyan, founder and former CEO and president of Emmis Communications; Robert L. Johnson, founder of BET; David E. Kelley, TV producer and writer; Richard E. Wiley, former FCC chairman; Richard Leibner, founder and president of talent agency N.S. Bienstock; and Carole Cooper, longtime agent at Bienstock.