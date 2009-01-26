Digitalsmiths Lands Cisco As Investor

Digitalsmiths, a video indexing and digital content publishing technology provider, has received an investment from Cisco. The funding will be used to further Digitalsmith’s product development initiatives and improve technological leadership and engineering innovations.

“We’re incredibly proud that a worldwide technology leader like Cisco has seen what we’re doing here at Digitalsmiths and chosen to take an investment role,” said Ben Weinberger, founder and CEO of Digitalsmiths.

The company indexes video frame-by-frame and catalogues it by facial and object recognition and scene classification, that is then time coded. Data taken from the video analysis is then used to match consumers with the videos they are searching for and related content alongside advertising. The company serves major Hollywood studios, online video sites, media companies, and advertisers.