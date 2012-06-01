Digital VP Rios Retires From Fox Stations

Jose Rios, Fox Television Stations' vice president of digital news applications, is retiring.

Rios was the longtime news director at KTTV Los Angeles, which announced his departure on its morning newscast. It was also reported by TVSpy.

"Our dear friend and colleague led us to top ratings for a number of years," KTTV anchor Jean Martirez said on the air Thursday. "Jose hired all of us. I would walk on red-hot coals for this man."

Rios started in his corporate role June 1, 2011. He joined KTTV in 1992.

"Jose is a Fox pioneer with a 20-year tenure filled with countless achievements," said Fox Television Stations in a statement. "We want to thank him for his dedication to FTS and unmatched energy and ambition. He will be truly missed."