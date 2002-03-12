Digital signal bumps S.C. station

A South Carolina low-power station said it was forced off the air by the

digital signal of a full-power station.

Greg Everett, president of GE Media, told the Federal Communications

Commission he had to let WPDF-LP Florence go dark after it was denied class-A

status and Media General Inc. CBS affiliate WBTW(TV)'s digital signal displaced

WPDF's low-power one.

Without class-A protection, a low-power station must give way to a full-power

station.

Everett, who also owns WFXB(TV) in the same market, told Broadcasting

& Cable he believed much of the audience for the station's mix of

locally produced religious and sports programming and its Family Network

offerings was over the air, and continuing as a cable-only channel wasn't

practical.

Local cable carrier Time Warner Cable, which carried WPDF until it went dark,

said it's negotiating with Family Network for a direct feed.