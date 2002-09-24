Digital-radio rules expected next month

The Federal Communications Commission is expected to establish rules for

digital radio at its Oct. 10 meeting, according to Washington, D.C.,

sources.

The commission is slated to formally approve a widely predicted choice of

in-band, on-channel technology that allows stations to introduce digital

signals simultaneously and on the same frequencies as their analog signals.

The prevailing IBOC standard is controlled by iBiquity Digital Corp., a company in turn

owned by ABC, Clear Channel Worldwide, Viacom Inc., Harris Corp., Lucent

Technologies and Texas Instruments Inc.

Radio stations will be permitted to launch around-the-clock digital FM

broadcasts and daytime-only for AM.

So far, IBOC AM does not work at night because of "skywave," a near-vertical

wave that is created when radio signals from 50-kilowatt AM clear-channel radio

stations bounce off the stratosphere.