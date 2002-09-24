Digital-radio rules expected next month
The Federal Communications Commission is expected to establish rules for
digital radio at its Oct. 10 meeting, according to Washington, D.C.,
sources.
The commission is slated to formally approve a widely predicted choice of
in-band, on-channel technology that allows stations to introduce digital
signals simultaneously and on the same frequencies as their analog signals.
The prevailing IBOC standard is controlled by iBiquity Digital Corp., a company in turn
owned by ABC, Clear Channel Worldwide, Viacom Inc., Harris Corp., Lucent
Technologies and Texas Instruments Inc.
Radio stations will be permitted to launch around-the-clock digital FM
broadcasts and daytime-only for AM.
So far, IBOC AM does not work at night because of "skywave," a near-vertical
wave that is created when radio signals from 50-kilowatt AM clear-channel radio
stations bounce off the stratosphere.
