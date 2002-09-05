Digital must-carry order not ready

The Federal Communications Commission has no consensus yet on how to finally

settle the debate over cable carriage of broadcasters' digital-television

signals. Despite an effort by agency chairman Michael Powell, a proposal to

resolve the longstanding dispute is not on the agenda for the Sept. 12 meeting,

which was released Thursday.

The FCC is widely expected to conclude that broadcasters are entitled to

cable carriage of the entire free portion of their signals. But still in the air

is how strongly worded that conclusion will be.

In an effort to win consensus, Powell had backed off a proposal that would

have left little doubt that the commission considered mandatory carriage of all

free programming as the way to go but sought comment on the constitutionality of

that decision. But a less definitive version failed to win a three-vote

coalition necessary to win support.

With that issue unresolved, another contentious debate -- to decide on which

cable tier digital programming must be carried -- has been shelved for now.

One decision that appears solid: The FCC will once and for all reject

broadcasters' demand for carriage of both their digital and analog signals

during the transition.

In a positive for broadcasters, the commission appears set to forbid cable companies

from diminishing the quality of stations' digital signals.

Some broadcasters worry that cable systems will degrade signals that are

offered in the highest-quality 1080i (interlaced) format or other high-resolution

formats.

Regarding next week's meeting, the FCC agenda as expected will kick off with a

comprehensive rewrite of the agency's broadcast-ownership

limits.