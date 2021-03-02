Digital Media Rights Launches Three Channels on Vizio SmartCast

'Kung Food' is one of the shows on Coroco, one of the DMR networks on Vizio SmartCast

Digital Media Rights said it launched three digital linear channel on Vizio TV’s SmartCast platform.

The channels are RetroCrush, Midnight Pulp and Coroco.

“The DMR team is excited to be working with and launching three of our channels on VIZIO SmartCast, one of the nation’s leading TV streaming platforms,” said John Stack, director of digital distribution and content strategy at DMR. “By adding RetroCrush offering the best of classic Japanese anime, Cocoro providing premium content for families on the go, and Midnight Pulp streaming all things strange, VIZIO SmartCast audiences will have even more compelling content to consider for their viewing pleasure.”

DMR owns and operates seven OTT channels and has a catalog of more than 7,500 titles from TV networks, studios, producers and sales agents that it distributes via Amazon, Hulu Netflix cable VOD, iTunes, Tubi, Pluto TV and other platforms.

Vizio is a leading smart TV maker, It’s SmartCast offers a growing roster of free-ad supported channels to viewers.