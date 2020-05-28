Digital Media Rights Acquires Rights to Tezuka Anime Titles

Digital Media Rights said it signed an agreement with Tezuka Production to get the SVOD, VOD, AVOD and digital linear rights in the U.S. for several classic anime titles including Astroboy and Black Jack.

The shows will initially air on DMR's RetroCrush channel starting June. 5.

“It is an honor to bring a touch of the genius of the late Osamu Tezuka to our newly launched RetroCrush platform," said DMR co-founder and CEO David Chu. "Anime aficionados across North America will be thrilled to once again enjoy these incredible programs. New fans will have the opportunity to learn why Mr. Tezuka has been called the Walt Disney of Japan.”

Other shows and movies in the deal include Ambassador Magma, A Time Slip of 10,000 Years: Prime Rose, Undersea Super Train: Marine Express, One Million-Year Trip: Bander Book, Dear Brother, Jungle Emperor--The Brave Changes the Future and Moby Dick--Great Whale in Space.

RetroCrush, launched in March, is devoted to streaming classic anime TV and movies. It is available with new VOD apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and smart TVs. It’s also available at www.retrocrush.com .

DMR operates six OTT channels including Asian Crush, Midnight Pulp and KMTV.