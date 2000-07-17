Digital Island looks to FastForward

Digital Island will use FastForward Networks' product lineup throughout its deployment of a streaming-media network that it is developing with Microsoft, Intel and Compaq.

"We'll be a part of that architecture, and FastForward product will be in every location and on every media server that Digital Island will deploy," says FastForward Networks President Steve McCane.

The products are MediaBridge, MediaBridge adapters and Broadcast Manager.

"MediaBridge will work as an application-level broadcast-distribution node deployed in the architecture," McCane adds.