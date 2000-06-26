Digital Island gets $45M equity boost

Digital Island is working with Compaq, Intel and Microsoft to extend its infrastructure to provide broadcast-scale streaming media of up to 7.5 million simultaneous media streams. The three have agreed to make a combined equity investment of $45 million in Digital Island to support its infrastructure development. Specific terms of the investment are not being disclosed.

In addition, Compaq Financial Services will provide $50 million in equipment-lease financing to Digital Island, to expedite the worldwide deployment of Compaq servers.

Digital Island has committed to deploy as many as 8,000 Intel-architecture-based Compaq servers worldwide, including the new ProLiant DL360 servers. It will deploy these servers in its e-Business Delivery Network, integrating regional data-center hosting with network-edge computing that locates streaming content close to the end user for the best possible streaming quality.

Digital Island's expanded streaming-media infrastructure will also support Windows Media. The network will be powered by Windows 2000 Server.