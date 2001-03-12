Digital delay

"It's a damn certainty" that broadcasters aren't going to give back the analog spectrum in 2006, said House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) last week. Allowing the broadcasters to wait until 85% of U.S. households have access to digital TV is "apparently not working. We need to find some way to reach that number sooner," Tauzin said. "We're late, and that's not good for us."