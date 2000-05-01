Digital Cyclone blows into town
Looking to offer visitors to your Web site more-personalized weather forecasts? Digital Cyclone (www.digitalcyclone.com) has launched its My-Cast personal weather forecasting service in 14 markets and expects to be in 64 cities by January. Belo Interactive has already signed up its 16 stations, five cable news channels and eight newspapers. Users get personal forecasts within a three-mile radius updated every three hours.
