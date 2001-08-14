Digital cable universe passes 12 million

Cable operators added more than 1.3 million digital cable subscribers in the second quarter of 2001, NCTA said Monday, bringing the total U.S. digital cable universe to 12.2 million.

Cable operators also added 920,000 new cable modem subscribers in that same period, now totalling more than 5.5 million, the association said.

Finally, the industry added more than 200,000 residential telephone customers, and counts 1.3 million phone subscribers nationwide. - Paige Albiniak