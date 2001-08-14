Digital cable universe passes 12 million
Cable operators added more than 1.3 million digital cable subscribers in the second quarter of 2001, NCTA said Monday, bringing the total U.S. digital cable universe to 12.2 million.
Cable operators also added 920,000 new cable modem subscribers in that same period, now totalling more than 5.5 million, the association said.
Finally, the industry added more than 200,000 residential telephone customers, and counts 1.3 million phone subscribers nationwide. - Paige Albiniak
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.