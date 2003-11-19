Digital, Broadband Show Strong Gains for Cable
Digital cable subscribership climbed to 21 million at the end of the third quarter, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association announced Tuesday. Broadband Internet service rose to 15 million.
"Despite intense competition from DSL providers, cable has seen customer growth in high-speed Internet services of more than 30% in the last 12 months," said NCTA President Robert Sachs.
Cable-modem service is now available to more than 90 million U.S. households. Digital cable also continues to grow, from 19.2 million customers at the end of 2002, a rise of 12% since the beginning of the year. Cable phone subscriptions were just under 2.5 million in the third quarter.
