Digging For the Truth Makes Some History
The History Channel says it recorded its best new season premiere, in fact topping any series premiere, Jan. 22, with the launch of the new season of Digging for the Truth.
The show, a two-hour episode about Atlantis, averaged 911,000 viewers 18-49, up 77% over last season's premiere.
