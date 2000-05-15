A different objective

KSTP-TV Minneapolis says it's not sure to what degree its $25,000 reward led to the arrest of three young men last week for the drive-by shooting death of a 17-year old bicyclist, but the Hubbard family, which owns the station, is ready to pay.

News Director Scott Libin says the reward was not offered because 17-year old Anthony Basta was related to assistant news director Mark Ginther and to Jon Ginther, who works for co-owned Conus, but from a sense of community obligation and because the killing was so senseless.

