Dietze Upped to Affiliate Relations President at NBC

Jean Dietze, executive VP of affiliate relations at NBC, has been named president of affiliate relations. She will continue to be NBC’s chief liaison to the affiliate body, and will still to report to Ted Harbert, chairman of NBC Broadcasting.

In addition, Rhonda Brockmann has been promoted to executive VP, affiliate relations business and legal affairs, and Scot Chastain has been elevated to executive VP, affiliate marketing and development. Brockmann continues to report to Dietze while Chastain continues to report to Harbert.

“Jean is a broadcasting treasure,” said Harbert. “She is loved by the affiliates and everyone here at NBC, and I’m personally thrilled that she has agreed to extend her contract and remain chief steward of our vital network affiliate partnership. Alongside Jean, Rhonda and Scot have been dedicated champions of the network affiliate partnership which has had an important, lasting impact on our company.”

Dietze has spent her entire professional career at NBC.

Prior to joining NBC affiliate relations, Brockmann was senior VP, operations and business development for CBS affiliate relations.

Chastain has been senior VP, affiliate marketing and development, NBC Television Network, since 2008.