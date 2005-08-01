Diet Doc Tops NATPE Pitchers

Capitalizing on the strong pulse of makeover shows, a Detroit-based emergency room doctor took top honors in NATPE’s third annual TV Producers’ Boot Camp Pitch Pit Competition.

Emergency room physician Dr. Cynthia Shelby-Lane won the event with her presentation of “What’s Cookin’ Doc?,” a food remedies and health food makeover show.

The two-day event last Thursday and Friday in Los Angeles gave participants the chance to pitch development executives from top broadcast and cable networks, talent agencies, and production and distribution companies.

Runner-up honors went to Sheryl Mathis of New York City for “Heads Or Tales,” a show focusing on people’s pets and dating, and John Rust of Los Angeles for comedy/reality series “Past Your Bedtime.”

Participating companies included ABC Family, BET, Bunim-Murray, CBS, E! Networks, Fine Living Network, Fox Networks, Fun Little Movies, Grosso-Jacobson Communications, Granada America, Hallmark Channel, Hearst Entertainment Productions, King World, Lifetime Television, Lion TV,

Madison Road Entertainment, National Lampoon, Nelvana Communications, Pie Town Productions, Si TV, Sony Pictures Television, Voy TV, Weller Grossman Productions and Western International Syndication.