Diercks Named WPTY-WLMT Memphis GM
Ardyth Diercks has been named vice president and general
manager of WPTY-WLMT Memphis, along with WJKT Jackson (Tenn.). Owned by
Nexstar, the stations are, respectively, ABC, CW and Fox affiliates.
Diercks starts immediately and reports to Timothy Busch, executive VP and COO
of Nexstar Broadcasting.
Diercks was president and general manager at NBC's WTVJ
Miami from 2003 to early in 2012. She also spent 20 years at Gannett, including
general manager stints at KVUE Austin, KSDK St. Louis and WUSA Washington. From
1998 to 2003, she was senior VP at Gannett, with oversight of 11 stations.
"I am proud to have worked with Ardy while together at
Gannett Broadcasting," said Busch. "I have witnessed her great
passion, creativity and ability to build morale through collaborative and
effective teams. These leadership attributes make her a tremendous addition to
the Nexstar team and our Memphis and Jackson operations."
Nexstar acquired WPTY, WLMT and WJKT from Newport Television
last year.
"Nexstar's long-term success reflects its core
commitment to the local community, viewers and advertisers," said Diercks.
"My new role at WPTY, WLMT, and WJKT, will allow me to leverage the
multi-station management experience and relationships built over my career. I
look forward to bringing over 30 years of broadcast experience with me to work
with the exceptional teams in Memphis/Jackson as we seek to deliver additional
compelling local news and entertainment programming, expand our community
connections and grow our marketing solutions across multiple platforms for our
advertising partners."
