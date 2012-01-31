Diercks Departs WTVJ Miami

Ardyth Diercks is no longer the general manager at WTVJ, the NBC-owned station in Miami.

In a statement, the NBC Owned Television Stations said Diercks left "to explore other professional and personal ventures. We're grateful for her service and wish her the best in all her future endeavors."

Her departure was previously reported on TVSpy.

Prior to Diercks' arrival in 2003, she was general manager at WUSA Washington and KSDK St. Louis, among others.

NBC Owned Television Stations has not named a new GM for Miami.