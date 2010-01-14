Diener Named KCBS/KCAL News VP

KTVT-KTXA Dallas News Director

Scott Diener has been named VP and news director at the CBS-owned duopoly

KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles. His appointment was announced by KCBS-KCALPresident/General Manager Steve Mauldin, who worked with Diener in Dallas.

"Scott Diener is a veteran of

more than 20 years in the local news industry and has an outstanding reputation

as a great leader who does an outstanding job of inspiring his colleagues to

produce quality newscasts," said Mauldin. "I am very pleased to welcome

him home to Southern California and confident that, as was the case in Dallas, he will do a

terrific job of leading our news team to exciting new heights."

Diener is a Los Angeles

native. He came to CBS in 2006 as assistant news director at KTVT-KTXA. Prior

to that, he managed the newsroom at KTVK Phoenix and WHAS Louisville, among others.

He said he was "honored to be given the opportunity to lead the largest

and one of the most distinguished local television news teams in the country

and look forward to coming home to the Los

Angeles area with my family."

Diener replaces Nancy Bauer Gonzales as head of news at the Los Angeles duopoly.