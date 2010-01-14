Diener Named KCBS/KCAL News VP
KTVT-KTXA Dallas News Director
Scott Diener has been named VP and news director at the CBS-owned duopoly
KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles. His appointment was announced by KCBS-KCALPresident/General Manager Steve Mauldin, who worked with Diener in Dallas.
"Scott Diener is a veteran of
more than 20 years in the local news industry and has an outstanding reputation
as a great leader who does an outstanding job of inspiring his colleagues to
produce quality newscasts," said Mauldin. "I am very pleased to welcome
him home to Southern California and confident that, as was the case in Dallas, he will do a
terrific job of leading our news team to exciting new heights."
Diener is a Los Angeles
native. He came to CBS in 2006 as assistant news director at KTVT-KTXA. Prior
to that, he managed the newsroom at KTVK Phoenix and WHAS Louisville, among others.
He said he was "honored to be given the opportunity to lead the largest
and one of the most distinguished local television news teams in the country
and look forward to coming home to the Los
Angeles area with my family."
Diener replaces Nancy Bauer Gonzales as head of news at the Los Angeles duopoly.
