Diener joins WHAS-TV
Scott Diener, who lost his job as vice president of news at KNTV(TV) San
Francisco when NBC purchased the station from Granite Broadcasting Corp. last month, will become
executive news director at Belo Television Group's WHAS-TV Louisville, Ky.
Diener oversaw the transition of KNTV from independent to NBC affiliate, and
then to NBC owned-and-operated.
