Diener joins KNTV as news VP

KNTV, which is jumping more than a hundred market sizes to become the Bay Area's NBC affiliate next year, has hired Scott Diener, news director at Cincinnati ABC affiliate WCPO-TV , to be vice president of news. "As KNTV transitions to fifth-market NBC-affiliate status, Scott's proven and award-winning record in broadcast journalism will serve the station well," said Bob Franklin, president and general manager of the Granite-owned station.