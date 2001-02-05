Diener joins KNTV as news VP
KNTV, which is jumping more than a hundred market sizes to become the Bay Area's NBC affiliate next year, has hired Scott Diener, news director at Cincinnati ABC affiliate WCPO-TV , to be vice president of news. "As KNTV transitions to fifth-market NBC-affiliate status, Scott's proven and award-winning record in broadcast journalism will serve the station well," said Bob Franklin, president and general manager of the Granite-owned station.
