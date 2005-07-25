Diddy Fronts MTV Awards

The apparently now mono-monikered “Diddy” (formerly known as P. Diddy) has signed on to host MTV’s 22nd annual VMAs, the network said today.

This year, water will be the theme of the music net’s video awards show, annually one of cable’s highest-rated programs, with liquid effects courtesy of the company who created the fountain at Vegas’ Bellagio Hotel.

Performers at this year’s event will include Kanye West, Kelly Clarkson and Green Day. MTV will also score the event.

Continuing to stress the MTV Networks’ commitment to new technology, MTV will air expanded coverage of the live show on its broadband channel, MTV Overdrive, in addition to news and interactive content on the network’s website MTV.com.

The 2005 VMAs will be broadcast live from Miami Aug. 28 at 8 p.m.

Nominees are selected by a group of 500 viewers, journalists and music industry insiders. Green Day led this year’s list of nominees, with eight nods. Gwen Stefani and Missy Elliott each received six.

The show is executive produced for MTV by Salli Frattini and Dave Sirulnick.