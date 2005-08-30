Diddy Did Diddly for MTV
The audience to MTV’s Video Music Awards plunged 22%.
Nielsen Media reports that the VMAs – hosted in Miami by the recently-rechristened rapper and producer Diddy -- averaged 8 million total viewers Sunday night, off sharply from 10.3 million viewers last year.
The latest score is part of a long slide for the awards show.
Sunday night's show had no big moment, with the surprise performance for the night coming from…..My Chemical Romance.
It wasn't much of a substitute for Madonna making out with Britney Spears.
