'Diddy' To Dance With MTV

MTV and Bad Boy Entertainment, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ production company, are teaming up as dance partners for an as-yet-untitled series that will center on street dance troupes across the country. Combs will executive-produce the pilot episode.

Said Combs in a statement, “This show will showcase the drive, determination and expression of this dance generation – picture Rocky but with dance troupes.”

This is not the first time Combs has partnered with the music network for a series. He both starred in and executive-produced Making the Band 3, and performed executive producing duties for Run’s House.