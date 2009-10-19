Dickman named SVP, digital media sales, WBTVG
Dave Dickman has been named SVP of digital media sales at
Warner Bros. Television Group. Dickman joins the studio after three years with
Yahoo!, where most recently he was head of sales for the Western/Midwest
region, responsible for display and search advertising revenue for half of the U.S. market.
At WBTVG, Dickman will be in charge of the studio's domestic
digital media sales efforts. He'll also be responsible for developing and
presenting integrated marketing and branded entertainment opportunities to key
advertisers across all of WBTVG's digital ventures.
Shannon Pruitt also has been named VP of sales development
for WBTVG's digital media sales team, working closely with Dickman. Pruitt
comes to WBTVG from Agility Studios, where she was SVP of integrated
sales sponsorship and marketing. Prior to that, she was VP of integrated
sponsorship, marketing and live events for FremantleMedia Enterprises.
