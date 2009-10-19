Dickman named SVP, digital media sales, WBTVG

Dave Dickman has been named SVP of digital media sales at

Warner Bros. Television Group. Dickman joins the studio after three years with

Yahoo!, where most recently he was head of sales for the Western/Midwest

region, responsible for display and search advertising revenue for half of the U.S. market.

At WBTVG, Dickman will be in charge of the studio's domestic

digital media sales efforts. He'll also be responsible for developing and

presenting integrated marketing and branded entertainment opportunities to key

advertisers across all of WBTVG's digital ventures.

Shannon Pruitt also has been named VP of sales development

for WBTVG's digital media sales team, working closely with Dickman. Pruitt

comes to WBTVG from Agility Studios, where she was SVP of integrated

sales sponsorship and marketing. Prior to that, she was VP of integrated

sponsorship, marketing and live events for FremantleMedia Enterprises.