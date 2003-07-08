Dickey vs. Dixie Chicks

Cumulus Media Inc. chairman Lewis W. Dickey Tuesday defended his company’s decision

to impose a 30-day ban on Dixie Chicks records as the will of the people and his

individual program directors.

He also pointed out that the ban applied to country stations only, while the

band continued to play on its top-40 outlets.

At the same time, though, he said that if he had the decision to make again,

he would not have instituted the ban, but would have left it as a local operator

decision.

That acknowledgement came following some tough questioning from senators at a

Commerce Committee hearing on Federal Communications Commission radio rules and

radio consolidation in general.

The Dixie Chicks controversy dominated the hearing, with various senators

expressing their fears that a corporate ban on the Dixie Chicks could translate

into bans on political speech that a corporate parent felt was unpopular or

could harm its business.

Dickey responded that the two were not analogous.

Rep. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) made a special visit from the House side to renew

his pitch against the merger of Univision Communications Inc. and Hispanic Broadcasting Corp., saying

the FCC should treat the Hispanic market as separate from the English-speaking market.

If it did, he added, the merger would represent "unacceptable market power in

Spanish-language media."