Dick Wolf’s ‘Criminal Confessions’ Debuts on Oxygen Oct. 1

Criminal Confessions, an original series from Dick Wolf, premieres on Oxygen Sunday, Oct. 1. From executive producer Wolf and Shed Media, the series “delves into the psychological showdown that transpires inside actual police interrogation rooms between investigators and suspects and dissects what it takes to yield a confession,” according to Oxygen.



Each hour-long episode takes viewers through the twists and turns of a real homicide case, from the 911 call to the crime scene, and leading up to the interrogation room.



Police officers and detectives share their strategy while interviews with the suspects’ and victims’ friends and family shed light on the details of the case. In every case, the interrogating officer will “break” the suspect and get a detailing of what led to the crime.



Related: Behind Oxygen’s Killer Rebranding



“Criminal Confessions joins Cold Justice as our second series from Dick Wolf, offering armchair detectives at home the thrilling opportunity to watch as both a case, and a confession, come to a head,” said Rod Aissa, executive VP, original programming and development, Oxygen Media. “The series celebrates the skill and talent of the amazing detectives who are passionately committed to finding the truth and justice.”



Cold Justicepremiered on Oxygen July 22. Wolf is also behind the long-running Law & Order franchise on NBC.



Oxygen is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. The channel has rebranded to focus on true crime.



Criminal Confessions is produced by Wolf Reality and Shed Media with Dick Wolf, Tom Thayer, Pam Healey, John Hesling and Adam Kassen the executive producers.



“We are giving viewers an inside look into the investigation of criminals, with an emphasis on the psychological component of confessions,” said Wolf. “Crime buffs will see a side of police work that has never been examined before."