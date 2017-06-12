Oxygen Brings Back Dick Wolf’s ‘Cold Justice’ With July 22 Premiere

Oxygen has revived the true-crime series Cold Justice, the Dick Wolf series returning Saturday, July 22. It previously ran for three seasons on Oxygen.

Oxygen, part of NBCUniversal, has rebranded as a crime network.

The series follows veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and a group of seasoned detectives “as they dig into small-town murder cases that have lingered for years without answers or justice for the victims,” says Oxygen, which adds that the team has helped bring about 30 arrests and 16 convictions.

“With cases from seasons past still getting convictions today, Cold Justice is the gold standard for a true-crime investigation series,” said Rod Aissa, executive VP, original programming and development, Oxygen Media. “We are thrilled to bring this show back to its loyal fan base while also introducing it to a new cohort of armchair detectives who will be captivated by Kelly and her team’s persistence as they search for justice.”

Cold Justice is produced by Wolf Reality & Magical Elves, with Wolf and Tom Thayer executive producers for Wolf Reality and Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Kelly Siegler, Nan Strait and Scott Patch the executive producers for Magical Elves.

“We conceived Cold Justice with the intent to provide justice for victims and their families in cold murder cases, and to give hope to those who had all but given up,” said Wolf. “The series has a proven track record. So far, in conjunction with local law enforcement, Kelly and her team have solved numerous cases. It’s not often a show like this gets a second life, but I am very grateful to Oxygen for reviving Cold Justice, so we can continue our mission.”