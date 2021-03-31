dick clark productions Hires Chris Czarkowski as CRO

dick clark productions brought in two senior advertising sales executives to fill new positions at the company, with Chris Czarkowski named chief revenue officer and Robert Foothorap becoming senior VP of sponsorship.

Czarkowski, most recently a senior VP for client relationships at NBCUniversal, will be responsible for the company’s revenue, including a new sponsorship sales function, business development and international sales and distribution.

Robert Foothorap (Image credit: dick clark productions)

Czarkowski reports to dcp president Amy Thurlow.

Foothorap, most recently director, media network sales, at ViacomCBS’s BET Networks, will oversee the sponsorship and integrated marketing teams and work with the company’s programming, development, production, marketing, communications and business affairs teams.

Foothorap will report to Czarkowski.

“I’m excited to welcome Chris and Robert, who bring a wealth of experience and incredible client relationships, to dcp as we look to build upon our best-in-class opportunities for partners with our dynamic slate of live event programming,” said Thurlow.

dcp, a division of MRC, produces the largest portfolio of live televised entertainment events, including the American Music Awards, the Golden Globe Awards and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.