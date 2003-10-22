Trending

Dick Clark Developing Luann

Dick Clark Productions is creating a TV show based on comic strip Luann
after having acquired rights to the strip.

Greg Evans started Luann
in 1985 after observing his teen-age daughter deal with the dramas of adolescence. Luann
has been nominated five times as "Cartoon of the Year" by the National Cartoonists Society, and it is syndicated to more than 400 newspapers daily.