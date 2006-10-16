DiCaprio to Develop Eco Reality Show
By Ben Grossman
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Madison Road Entertainment and Pilgrim Films are teaming to develop E-topia, a reality series about the eco-friendly reconstruction of a town.
The show is currently being pitched to networks.
DiCaprio, Madison Road’s Tom Mazza and Pilgrim’s Craig Piligian are executive producers on the project, which is being packaged by Endeavor.
The show would feature construction workers and laborers working with eco-friendly planners and architects to re-adapt a city in response to global warming.
