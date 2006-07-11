DIC, Thomopoulos Partner for a Promise

Seeking to capitalize on what it sees as an underserved, multibillion-dollar market for “positive values entertainment,” DIC Entertainment (DIC) will expand into new areas such as live-action movies and prime time, partnering with Thomopoulos Productions to form Promise Media Productions.

The new entity will develop, market and distribute “positive, value-based” properties for children and families under the Promise Media brand for both the faith-based and secular markets.

Tony Thomopoulos, former head of the ABC Broadcast Group, United Artists Pictures, Amblin Television and MTM Entertainment, and DIC Chairman-CEO Andy Heyward say Promise will develop and acquire live-action and animated branded content.

Targeting the film, television, home entertainment, new media and consumer products sectors, Promise announced it “will incorporate virtues such as faith, hope, charity, prudence, justice, fortitude and temperance” in its programming.

Development is already underway on a slate of theatrical, home entertainment and TV projects, ranging from an animated version of Black Beauty to a remake of Ben Hur and an original live-action theatrical production titled Angel Flight for Life.

DIC emphasized the fare will “avoid all gratuitous sex and violence and will offer parents a safe environment” for their children.

Previously, DIC and AOL’s kids’ online site, KOL, formed a co-production partnership that will launch the new branded kids’ programming block, KOL’s Saturday Morning Secret Slumber Party, for CBS this fall.