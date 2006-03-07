DIC Names CBS Kids Block Exec

DIC Entertainment has named veteran children's entertainment executive Kaaren Lee Brown senior VP of creative affairs, overseeing all aspects of programming for CBS' new branded Saturday morning kids’ programming block.



Brown will also work closely with the DIC Educational Advisory Board, comprising media experts, educators and pediatricians, to provide advice to DIC in the development of multimedia programs and projects for kids.



According to DIC Chairman-CEO Andy Heyward, CBS’ Secret Saturday Morning Slumber Party, debuting this fall, will feature three hours of FCC-compliant children’s programming and serve as a platform to introduce new kids programs created by DIC.



It will feature series from DIC’s animation library, including Madeline,Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego and Sabrina: The Animated Series.

Brown has worked for more than 15 years in children’s entertainment in creative, marketing, development, production and consumer products. For the past five years, she has served as a consultant, developing creative content and marketing strategies for a number of clients.

She also created, developed, produced and wrote numerous animated television series, having earlier served as VP of licensing for Tyco Industries, where she structured toy-rights deals around entertainment properties, and as an acquisitions executive for Hanna-Barbera.

Brown began her career at Mattel Toys as director of entertainment and licensing.