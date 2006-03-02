Diaz Joins WNYW
Arnold Diaz, a correspondent with WCBS New York and contributor to CBS News This Morning, is joining Fox's WNYW as a consumer and investigative reporter.
Before joining the CBS station in 2003, Diaz was a consumer reporter for 20/20, and before that a reporter for WPLG Miami.
