Diaz-Balart Named Full-Time Anchor at Saturday ‘NBC Nightly News’

José Díaz-Balart has been named full-time anchor of the Saturday NBC Nightly News starting Aug. 6, making permanent a role he has shared with a rotation of anchors since November 2015. Díaz-Balart will continue to anchor his Telemundo program Noticiero Telemundo on weeknights and Enfoque con José Díaz-Balart on Sunday mornings.

“This is a significant moment for the broadcast and a true testament to José’s many talents,” said Janelle Rodriguez, senior VP editorial, NBC News. “He will now hold the historic distinction of occupying preeminent anchor positions on two major broadcast networks in two languages. José has anchored nearly half of the Saturday broadcasts since joining the rotation in November, and we’re thrilled that he’ll officially join our top-notch lineup with Lester Holt on weeknights and Kate Snow on Sundays.”

Díaz-Balart has received numerous accolades over his 30-year career, including a Peabody Award, DuPont-Columbia Award, and the Broadcasting & Cable/Multichannel News Award for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic Television in 2012.

“As Hispanics, as journalists and as members of the Telemundo News team, we are delighted for José and his new expanded role,” said Luis Fernández, executive VP of network news at Telemundo. “This is, without a doubt, a well-deserved recognition of José’s outstanding career trajectory and further consolidates his position as one of the most distinguished journalists on television.”