Comcast Shakes Up Tech, Operations Ranks

In a series of moves that hints at a new focus on wireless communications, Comcast is reorganizing some of its top tech and operations management, resulting in the transition of executive VP and chief network officer John Schanz and executive VP and cable chief financial officer Cathy Avgiris to new roles, and the promotion of executive VP sales and marketing operations Greg Butz to head up a new mobile unit, according to sources familiar with the company.

News of the reorganization comes about eight months after Comcast notified Verizon Wireless of its intention to invoke its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) rights under a previous wireless spectrum sale. Other participants in that sale were Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks, now a part of Charter Communications. While Charter chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge has said that Charter could invoke its MVNO rights as well, he hasn’t given any additional details.

Wireless and mobility have been a key issue in the pay TV business, and Comcast Cable CEO Neil Smit has said the cable operator is in the “test and learn” mode regarding wireless offerings.

